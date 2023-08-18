It Is Wrong To Think As A Born-Again Christian You Are Exempted For Trials And Tests – Poju Oyemade

Pastor Poju Oyemade, the Senior Pastor and Founder of The Covenant Nation shared a message to the public a recent post on Facebook.

According to him, “It is wrong to think as a born-again Christian you are exempted for trials and tests. This mindset will only create and deepen weakness within. What God promised is this, Isaiah 43:2, “When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee.” He promised tests and guaranteed his presence and ultimate victory.

He then said, “The true Christian witness is the quietness and confidence in the day of battle. The ring of joy in you and largeness of heart being remarkably generous to others while going through stuff.vYou come out without any PTSD issues as Daniel and his friends had no trace of any trauma after being thrown into the flames.

Finally, he said, “How do you do this? Worship God in the midst of the crisis, thank him you are being purified by it and strengthened. Acknowledge his sufficient grace and rejoice at his presence. Never ask, where is my God? nor doubt his presence.”

