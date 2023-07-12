It is Wrong To Share Testimony In Church- Dr. Abel Damina Says, As He Gives Reasons

Pastor Dr. Abel Damina, the CEO of Kingdom Life Network (KLN) and the Founder and President of Abel Damina Ministries International (ADMI), recently delivered a sermon titled ‘The Doctrine of Sin (Part 9)’, in which he expressed his perspective on the sharing of testimonies within the Church.

During his sermon, Pastor Damina put forth the belief that the act of sharing personal testimonies within the Church is incorrect. Referring to 2 Corinthians 4:5, he emphasized that the focus of Bible teaching should not revolve around individuals or their testimonies, but rather on Jesus Christ himself. According to him, the role of a Bible teacher is to direct the audience’s attention towards Christ and encourage them to draw spiritual nourishment from Him.

Pastor Damina went on to explain that due to this perspective, he has refrained from sharing personal stories over the years. He clarified that his ministry does not call individuals to give testimonies, as he believes that while everyone has their own personal testimonies, the central message of the Gospel should not be overshadowed by such accounts. He stressed the importance of utilizing the limited time available to focus on Christ and His teachings, rather than diverting attention towards personal testimonies.

In essence, Pastor Dr. Abel Damina emphasized that the primary objective of Bible teaching should be to direct people towards Christ, urging them to derive their spiritual sustenance from Him. He expressed his belief that sharing personal testimonies within the Church should not be the primary focus, and instead, the time should be dedicated to deepening one’s understanding of Christ and His message.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 33:00

https://www.youtube.com/live/yeiqFZ27cEA?feature=share

TomTundex (

)