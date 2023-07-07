It Is Very Telling That INEC Is Working In Gloves With The Party They Granted Victory – Oseloka Obaze

A Chieftain of the Labour Party and former Anambra State Governorship candidate, Oseloka Obaze has reacted to the proceedings in the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Recall that the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties

Oseloka Obaze said; “No amount of desperate cover-up & pretence will confer legitimacy on an illegal act. It’s also very telling that INEC, which should be a neutral Body, is working in gloves with the Party that they granted the victory, & even fight to resist the admission of their own documents..”

The recent post by Oseloka Obaze on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Oseloka Obaze Verified Twitter Page

