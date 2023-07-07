NEWS

It Is Very Telling That INEC Is Working In Gloves With The Party They Granted Victory – Oseloka Obaze

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 415 1 minute read

A Chieftain of the Labour Party and former Anambra State Governorship candidate, Oseloka Obaze has reacted to the proceedings in the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Recall that the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties

Oseloka Obaze said; “No amount of desperate cover-up & pretence will confer legitimacy on an illegal act. It’s also very telling that INEC, which should be a neutral Body, is working in gloves with the Party that they granted the victory, & even fight to resist the admission of their own documents..”

The recent post by Oseloka Obaze on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Oseloka Obaze Verified Twitter Page

Peteru4011 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 415 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Mmesoma: A Woman Stabbed Her Husband To Death And No one Seems Interested – Shehu Sani Reveals

4 mins ago

“Back To Germany” Actor Emeka Ike Says As He Bonds With His Beautiful Daughter, Oluchi (Pictures)

6 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Most Of Us As Juveniles Made Mistakes – Keyamo, South Africa invites Tinubu to BRICS summit

16 mins ago

Beautiful Wedding Attires For Muslim Couples

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button