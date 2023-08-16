It Is Very Clear That Tinubu Was Not Even Qualified To Participate In The Elections & He Lost -Onovo

As Nigerians continue to wait for the Judgement of the Presidential election petition tribunal, the 2015 Presidential Candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Martin Onovo, has claimed that president Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was never qualified to run for the seat of President of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that the main opposition parties candidates that took part in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party are seeking for the presidential election petition court to upturn the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for various irregularities during the election.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sun paper, Onovo said Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu lost the poll and that he was not qualified to contest in the first place.

In his words, he said, “It is very clear that he was not even qualified to participate in the elections and he lost the elections woefully.” He told Sun paper.

Speaking further, Onovo said, We are simply waiting for the judiciary to disqualify Alhaji Tinubu for forgery of Chicago State University certificate; multiple counts of perjury; citizenship of Guinea and the forfeiture of $460,000 proceeds of narcotics trafficking to the government of the United States of America”.

Again, Onovo also condemned the ministerial Appointments of Tinubu. According to him, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu breached the constitutional requirement as he submitted an incomplete and irregular list of only 28 nominees within the specified period of sixty days.

