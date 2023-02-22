This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It Is Unthinkable For Abia People To Abandon PDP That Gave Them 200 Roads, 4 Bridges – Abia PDP Says

The Director of Strategic Engagement, Abia State PDP Campaign Council, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, has stated that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is not working for the APC. He explained how the PDP has helped the state over the years.

According to Tribune news, Chief Kalu made this known through a statement he issued in Umuahia. He said is mischievous to say the Governor Okezie is supporting Tinubu’s candidacy. “Governor ikpeazu is a democrat and even as he frowns at some decisions of his party, the PDP, he remains a committed member of the PDP family,” he said.

He added that the people of Abia State are not inclined with the APC or it’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. He said the governor is in touch with the people and cannot do otherwise.

Again, he asked how the governor would be working for a party that it’s structures have collapsed into the PDP in Abia South Senatorial District. “For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Ikpeazu has not endorsed Tinubu and will not endorse him because he is a leader that is guided by the feelings of his people,” he stated.

He then went on to state some of the things the PDP administration have achieved in Abia State. In addition to the 200 roads and 4 bridges he said PDP did, he also stated that the PDP gave the state 700 new classroom blocks, sent some of her youths abroad on schorlarship and trained shoemakers overseas.

Chief Kalu also talked about the two brand new giant firms built by PDP that have been a source of employment to the people of the state.

