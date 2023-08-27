It Is Unfair For President Bola Tinubu To Give Southeast Only 5 Ministerial Slots – Nchita Ogbuewu

A former Ambassador to Greece and former minister of culture and tourism, Ambassador Frank Nchita Ogbuewu has reacted after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sworn in new Ministers into office.

Recall that last Monday, the number one citizen of the federal republic of Nigeria sworn in new Ministers to their respective Ministries after they have been screened and confirmed by the upper chamber of the national assembly. The development has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians across the country.

The Sun paper reported that Ambassador Frank Nchita Ogbuewu, in an exclusive interview said; “Well, it is the prerogative of Mr. President to appoint whoever he wants to appoint, but if I am to do the appointment, I wouldn’t have appointed those people or majority of them, but he has a right to appoint whoever he likes to appoint, so there is no point criticizing it, they are his choice”

He added; “But if I were to appoint or to suggest names, I wouldn’t have suggested some of the names that made the list. This is not in any way castigating the list. I don’t need to mention names, but I think, we needed something new, something better than what we have seen.”

He stated further; “But I think it is unfair for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give the South East only five ministerial slots. Already, Ohanaeze, the apex Igbo socio-political organisation, has flayed that appointment of only five ministers from Southeast, and says it’s unjust and unfair”

