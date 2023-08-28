It Is Unfair For President Bola Tinubu To Give South-East Only 5 Ministerial Slot’ -Nchita Ogbuewu

Former Ambassador to Greece and ex-Minister of Culture and Tourism, Ambassador Frank Nchita Ogbuewu, has shared his thoughts on the recent swearing-in of new Ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Following their screening and confirmation by the upper chamber of the National Assembly, President Tinubu officially inaugurated the new Ministers into their respective Ministries. This development has elicited diverse reactions from Nigerians across the country.

In an interview with The Sun paper, Ambassador Frank Nchita Ogbuewu expressed his perspective, stating, “While the appointment of Ministers is entirely within Mr. President’s discretion, I would have made different choices if I were in his position. However, he has the prerogative to select whomever he deems fit for the role. Criticizing the appointments is unnecessary as they reflect his preferences.”

Ambassador Ogbuewu continued, “If I had the opportunity to make recommendations, some of the names on the list would not have been my choice. This is not meant to disparage the list in any way. I won’t mention specific names, but I believe we needed a fresh approach, something more promising than what has been presented.”

He went on to say, “I also believe it’s unfair for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to allocate only five ministerial slots to the South East. The appointment of just five ministers from the Southeast has drawn criticism from Ohanaeze, the leading Igbo socio-political organization, which views it as unjust and inequitable.”

