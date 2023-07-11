It is unconstitutional, immoral for lawmakers to decide their own salaries – Obasanjo

In a speech at the 60th anniversary celebration of legal legend Aare Afe Babalola on Monday, former president Olusegun Obasanjo referred to the right of parliamentarians to choose their own remuneration as unethical and unlawful, Channels TV reports.

He claimed that those who should uphold the Constitution are ” the ones who undermine it, ” and according to Obasanjo, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), which he claimed the lawmakers had disbanded to set salaries for themselves, is in charge of allocating salaries for elected officials.

In accordance with paragraphs 32(a- e) of Part I of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as modified), the commission is tasked with deciding on the appropriate compensation for those who hold political office, including parliamentarians, He noted that the point in Nigeria, which he had witnessed and could swear to, was that the majority of those who were supposed to be operationalizing, administering, and advancing the Constitution and democracy were instead doing the opposite.

The court decides that the law only gives the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) the authority to set public employee pay.

The National Assembly must halt the practise of setting its members’ salaries, according to a ruling from the Federal High Court in Lagos.

There has been widespread public outrage in Nigeria over the enormous emoluments of senators and members of the House of Representatives, despite widespread poverty and unemployment in the nation.

