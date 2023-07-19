It is too early to cry now because the real problem has not come- Adewole Adebayo tells Nigerians

According to a news that was published by the VANGUARD NEWSPAPER online this evening, it was reported that the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) during the 2023 general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said that, it was too early to decry the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

It was reported that, Mr Adebayo, stated this while he was speaking during an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday, as he said there has been public outcry following the hike in fuel prices from N537 to N620 in the nation’s capital and other parts of Nigeria.

While he was reacting to the present economic crisis, that is occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, and its impact on Nigerians, Adewole noted that President Bola Tinubu was yet to unfold his own policies. He said that some of the measures President Tinubu was taking, were based on what he met on ground when he took over power.

While he was talking, he said, “This is the consequence of the votes you cast, and it is too early to cry now, because the real problem has not come yet. But, when these problems come, we should solve them as a country. We should not see them as politics.”

Further talking, he said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is taking certain measures that are legacy measures of what he met on the ground. His own policies have not come out and when they come out, you will see that there are complications there. You can be an expert in winning elections, but you have to be an expert in running a government as well. I have not seen that expertise yet. Maybe when the cabinets come out, and they start to think.”

