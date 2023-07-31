NEWS

It Is The Kings You Spared Without Killing That Will Come Back To Take The Land From You-Bamiloye.

The Founder and the President of The Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye in his recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public.

While speaking on KILL THE KING, the cleric reportedly stated that “Deal with Pride in Your Pastoral Ministry. Deal with the LOVE of Money. Deal with the spirit of Lustful and immorality. If You are doing exploits, You are taking the Land of ministerial possessions. Don’t Take The Land And Spare The Kings. Kill The Kings. Deal With Arrogance And Vain-glory In Your Ministerial Life. Deal With Anger In Your Ministry. Because That may be the King ruling the small city you have just possessed. 

Speaking further he said “Kill The King Before The King Come Back To Take The Land From You. It Is The Kings You Spared Without Killing That Will Come Back To Take The Land From You. Think about this and act quickly. God bless you.

