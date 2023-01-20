NEWS

It Is Shameful To Hear That The Giant Of Africa Is Now The Poverty Capital Of The World—Peter Obi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 hours ago
0 400 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to obtained news reports, it was gathered that the presidential candidate of the Labor Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said that Nigeria is physically challenged and needs total deliverance and a patriot to salvage the situation.

Peter Obi

It was further reported that Peter Obi disclosed this while he was addressing the mammoth crowd that thronged the venue of his campaign rally at Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, Plateau State. He said Nigeria is passing through challenges that need urgent deliverance from a patriotic and selfless leader.

According to one of his statements, Peter Obi also said that “it is something shameful to hear that the giant of Africa is now the poverty capital of the world.”

“This was possible due to bad leadership, and the only solution is that Nigeria needs a revolution, and this can only be made possible when Nigeria embraces the Obi-Datti movement by voting us into power in this upcoming general election.”

“Once we get to power, we also ensure that we bridge the gap between the poor and the rich.” He said

Sagacious102 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 hours ago
0 400 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Peter Obi Reacts After He Ran Into His Erstwhile Political Colleagues At Abuja Airport

4 mins ago

“I Left Anambra Govt House Twice For Peter Obi’s Sake & Used Canopy To Hold A Meeting” – Gov Soludo

11 mins ago

Dele Momodu Shares Old Photo Of Peter Obi & Late Ojukwu As He Discloses Why He’s Angry With Him

14 mins ago

Tinubu Is The Most Competent Candidate, Not Peter Obi Or Anybody Else — Bello Shagari

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button