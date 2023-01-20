It Is Shameful To Hear That The Giant Of Africa Is Now The Poverty Capital Of The World—Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to obtained news reports, it was gathered that the presidential candidate of the Labor Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said that Nigeria is physically challenged and needs total deliverance and a patriot to salvage the situation.

It was further reported that Peter Obi disclosed this while he was addressing the mammoth crowd that thronged the venue of his campaign rally at Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, Plateau State. He said Nigeria is passing through challenges that need urgent deliverance from a patriotic and selfless leader.

According to one of his statements, Peter Obi also said that “it is something shameful to hear that the giant of Africa is now the poverty capital of the world.”

“This was possible due to bad leadership, and the only solution is that Nigeria needs a revolution, and this can only be made possible when Nigeria embraces the Obi-Datti movement by voting us into power in this upcoming general election.”

“Once we get to power, we also ensure that we bridge the gap between the poor and the rich.” He said

