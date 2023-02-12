NEWS

It Is Safe To Assume That The Opposition Now Agree Tinubu Has No Ruling-party Advantage — Keyamo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 37 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. Popular Nigerian lawyer and senior advocate of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo has come out to accuse Opposition parties of assuming that the NAIRA redesign policy is targeted at Bola Tinubu.

Festus Keyamo released this statement his official Twitter handle an hour ago.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Festus Keyamo, he said; “Since the opposition assumes that the NAIRA redesign policy is targeted at Bola Tinubu by the ‘powers-that-be’, it’s safe to assume that they now agree that BAT has no ruling-party advantage in this election. In that case, let them be prepared to take their defeat in good faith”.

Check out Below for the screenshot of the original statement released by Festus Keyamo his official twitter handle;

Over to my dear esteemed readers, what do you people have to say concerning this post? Kindly drop your respective opinion below the comment section.

Okotie_ (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 37 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Oyetola Insists Adeleke Forged Certificate, CBN Debunks False Claims Declares Nigeria Has Capacity to Print Enough New Naira Notes

3 mins ago

I have fulfilled all campaign promises to Nigerians – Buhari

4 mins ago

Atiku Vows To Donate $60bn For South East Businesses If Elected In February 25.

11 mins ago

Kidnappings: Kogi residents in anguish, demand dismissal of Olamaboro LGA chairman

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button