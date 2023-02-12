It Is Safe To Assume That The Opposition Now Agree Tinubu Has No Ruling-party Advantage — Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. Popular Nigerian lawyer and senior advocate of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo has come out to accuse Opposition parties of assuming that the NAIRA redesign policy is targeted at Bola Tinubu.

Festus Keyamo released this statement his official Twitter handle an hour ago.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Festus Keyamo, he said; “Since the opposition assumes that the NAIRA redesign policy is targeted at Bola Tinubu by the ‘powers-that-be’, it’s safe to assume that they now agree that BAT has no ruling-party advantage in this election. In that case, let them be prepared to take their defeat in good faith”.

Check out Below for the screenshot of the original statement released by Festus Keyamo his official twitter handle;

Over to my dear esteemed readers, what do you people have to say concerning this post? Kindly drop your respective opinion below the comment section.

Okotie_ (

)