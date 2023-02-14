This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It Is Saddening And Regretful That Governor Okowa Refuses To Pay Old Pensioners – Comrade Emmanuel

Comrade Keneware Emmanuel, a Niger Delta activist and youth advocate, has charged the Delta State government led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa with outright negligence and abandonment of retirees of the state.

This was stated in an open letter that Emmanuel sent to the governor, copies of which were provided to reporters in Warri on Tuesday.

While pleading with Okowa to pay the retirees of the state who committed their lives to serving the state and the nation before he leaves office, Comrade Keneware bemoaned the pitiful condition of pensioners.

The governor is claimed to have acted carelessly in response to the weeping and screams of the throngs of retirees who have been clamouring for their pensions and gratuities.

“It is saddening and regretful that Governor Okowa, who is running for office as the exalted vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, would refuse to pay old pensioners who committed their lives, efforts, and service for the state for 35 years,” he stated.

Old people’s curses and unkind words have great power and can ruin someone’s fate. However, I am perplexed as to why Governor Okowa will ignore their hardship and let them travel to Asaba to demonstrate against their gratuity and pension.

The activist further asserted that Okowa could hardly be uninformed about the situation, claiming that the governor is acutely aware of the situation facing the pensioners.

