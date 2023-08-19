It Is Possible That The Court Can Confirm Tinubu’s Victory In Its Judgment -Christopher Sarki

Former Route Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the National Chairman, Coalition to Strengthen Democracy for Good Governance Initiative (CSDGGI), Christopher B. Sarki, has said that it is not out of place if the presidential election petition tribunal upheld the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It would be recalled that the opposition parties in February 25th election are challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the election.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with the Sun paper, Sarki said even though there were issues with the election, the election would not be nullified.

He said Nigerians should work together to sustain Democracy in the country.

Hear him “it is possible that the court can confirm Tinubu’s victory in its judgment, even though there were a lot of discrepancies during the presidential election. But the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did its best to conclude the election and result announced.” Sun paper quoted Christopher Sarki as saying.

Bigshotz (

)