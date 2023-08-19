NEWS

It Is Possible That The Court Can Confirm Tinubu’s Victory In Its Judgment -Christopher Sarki

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read

Former Route Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the National Chairman, Coalition to Strengthen Democracy for Good Governance Initiative (CSDGGI), Christopher B. Sarki, has said that it is not out of place if the presidential election petition tribunal upheld the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It would be recalled that the opposition parties in February 25th election are challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the election.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with the Sun paper, Sarki said even though there were issues with the election, the election would not be nullified.

He said Nigerians should work together to sustain Democracy in the country.

Hear him “it is possible that the court can confirm Tinubu’s victory in its judgment, even though there were a lot of discrepancies during the presidential election. But the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did its best to conclude the election and result announced.” Sun paper quoted Christopher Sarki as saying.

Bigshotz (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Niger Citizens Said Their Minister Can’t Visit Uranium Mines Without Permission From France – Usman Bugaje

2 mins ago

TOT vs MNU: Man United’s formidable Line-up against Tottenham that could secure three points.

4 mins ago

Today’s Headline: All Eyes On The Judiciary Billboards Not Offensive – Atedo Peterside; Jonathan, Osinbajo, Sultan Named Peace Icons In Africa

16 mins ago

Ladies, Dress To Get Your Man’s Attention With These Stylish Bum shorts

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button