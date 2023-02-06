It is possible that in 2023 Obi may be the President of Nigeria, but I Don’t know who he is-Dogara

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara stated that he is scared because he knows nothing about Peter Obi and that he may win the presidency in 2023.

He stated that there will be two or three parties competing in the 2023 presidential election, with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party vying for the presidency.

He added that I believe Obi will be the powerful force in the north with Atiku Abubakar. However, as a man who is aware that he is not an atmosphere.

Yakubu Dogara however acknowledges that this is what frightens him because he doesn’t know Peter obi all that well and that the acceptance he is receiving from the North is worrisome. He added, “I don’t know him, but he might even win the 2023 presidential election.

