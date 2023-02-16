‘It Is Over Between The G-5 Governors And Atiku Abubakar’ – Kenneth Okonkwo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular Nigerian actor and a strong supporter of the Labour Party (LP), presidential candidate, Kenneth Okonkwo has revealed that the five aggrieved governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the presidential candidate of the people’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar have finally parted ways. Recall that they have been issues between the five aggrieved governors and the presidential candidate of the people’s Democratic Party over the matter of equity, fairness, and justice.

Kenneth disclosed this on his tweet account where he shared a photo of governor Nyesom Wike making a speech. Wike one of the members of the five aggrieved governors alleged that the people’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar doesn’t keep to his words as a candidate and integrity matters to him most.

He said, “It’s over between the presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and G-5 governors. They said they can win the presidential election without us, ok, we shall see. If the presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar cannot keep his word as a candidate, it means he doesn’t have the integrity to be President.”

