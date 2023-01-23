‘It Is Our Duty To Expose Atiku & We Will Stop Him From Getting On The Ballot In 2023 Election’ -FFK

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Ation minister and a member of the All Progressive Congress campaign council, Chief Femi Fani Kayode has alleged in a Channels Tv interview that their tussle for the removal of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the PDP Presidential candidate is based on the evidences being linked to him on the SPV.

FFK stated that Atiku and the PDP have not denied the evidences because they know it’s not a fabricated one. While Seun Okinbaloye tried to ask about the intention of the APC in getting Atiku out from the race before the election. FFK confirmed that it is their plan as a party to not let him get on the ballot and according to him, it is their duty as Nigerians.

He said, “Atiku Abubakar has committed crimes in the past as Vice President and we believe he’s unfit to lead Nigeria. It is our duty to point this out to the public. Our intention is to ensure that the security agencies do their job and look into the evidences that we have provided.

We are not simply making allegations based on nothing. The most serious part of it is that he should be made to face criminal charges. It is not a question of fear of doing this after the election. It is a question of civic duty and responsibility. It is our duty to expose Atiku and we will stop him from getting on the ballot in 2023 election. For a man that has confessed to using SPV to steal public funds, he should not be on the ballot.”

