It Is Our Children And Grandchildren That Are In The Bush And People Call Them Bandits – Prof. Ango Abdullahi

Prof. Ango Abdullahi, convener of the Northern Elders Forum, has expressed disappointment with the current state of affairs in Northern Nigeria and explained why the next election presents an opportunity to choose a leader who can improve the situation.

Professor Abdullahi claims that rising insecurity and banditry make the welfare and future of Northern Nigeria’s residents look bleak. A video of him talking about it on his own terms…

“Let our minds and hearts join together for the sake of this country’s future. Moreover, all available data indicate a bleak outlook for the welfare and future of people living in Northern Nigeria. None of these are made up; they really happened. They are our kids and grandkids out there in the woods now, and they’re getting called bandits.”

“Why are they out in the woods if they’re from Northern Nigeria? It’s true that 15 million American kids are not in school. Ages 6, 7, 8, and 9 are included. You may have seen these individuals at parking garages or at your own vehicle, cleaning the windows for food.”

Publish on 2023-02-15 22:25:15