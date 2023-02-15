It Is Our Children And Grandchildren That Are In The Bush And People Call Them Bandits – Abdullahi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Convener of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi has lamented the situation of things in Northern Nigeria and pointed out why the upcoming election is an opportunity to elect a leader who can turn things around.

According to Prof. Abdullahi, the welfare and future of the people living in Northern Nigeria are nothing to write home about at the moment, with the increase in insecurity and banditry. In his own words as seen in a video…

“Let’s come together in thoughts and mind for the future of this country. And most importantly the welfare and the future of people living in Northern Nigeria from all statistics are not looking good. These are not fiction, they are true. Today, it’s our children and grandchildren that are in the bush, people call them bandits.”

“They come from homes in Northern Nigeria, why are they in the bush? We have 15 million out-of-school children, that figure is true, 15 million. 6 years, 7,8, and 9-year-olds. They are the ones you see in motor parks and the ones that come to your car, cleaning your glass just to get something to eat.”

Watch the full video here.

What do you think about this? Leave your comments below and follow for more information.

AnnSports (

)