It Is Only Peter Obi That Has A Solution To Nigeria’s Problems – Labour Party Chairman, Julius Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure has stated that is only the presidential candidate of the party in the last general elections, Peter Obi that has a solution to the problem facing the country.

The Vanguard paper reported that Julius Abure stated this while inaugurating the caretaker committees for the 20 local governments in Lagos State.

(Photo Credit – The Vanguard paper)

Reacting to the hardship being faced by many Nigerians, Julius Abure said; “It is not power that matters, it is what you do with power, they have taken power, what have they done with it? How much is petrol now? How much was petrol when they took over power”

He added; “It is only Peter Obi that has a solution to Nigeria’s problems. Age is not on their side, energy is not on their side, intellectual capacity is not on their side, and education is not on their side,”

