It Is Only Asiwaju And One Other Presidential Candidate That Are Against The Naira Policy – Musawa Hannatu

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Deputy Director of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Musawa Hannatu has spoken extensively on why the APC campaign council was against the new Naira policy.

Hannatu stressed that the reason why the Tinubu campaign council was speaking against the Naira policy was not because they want to buy votes but rather it’s because they’re concerned about innocent Nigerians, adding that such policy would make people have grudges against the APC.

She further revealed that other political parties were happy with the policy because they know people would be angry with the APC with the new policy. She further narrated that it was only Bola Tinubu and one other presidential candidate that have spoken against the new policy, otherwise other presidential candidates are happy because it will favour them.

She said “What I will want Nigerians to take into fact is that; as bad as the implementation of this policy has been, it is only our party that is standing together with the Nigerian people and that are trying to look at the plight that the Nigerian people are going through but it doesn’t matter for the other political players in the opposition because they look at it as an advantage. It is only Bola Ahmed Tinubu out of all the candidates or maybe the exception of one other candidate in AYP that came out to stand with the Nigerian public”

