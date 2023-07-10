It Is Now Clear That The Labour Party Went To The Tribunal To Waste The Time Of Everyone—Dokubo

Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo discussed the Labour Party’s exposure at the Presidential Election Tribunal during a recent live broadcast. He admitted that he was aware that the Labor Party’s (LP) allegations that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a drug lord and addict had been refuted by the tribunal.

He added that the labor party would have presented a no-case submission to the tribunal had that option been available. Moreover, it is now obvious that they traveled there to waste everyone’s time because their excursion was a trip in vain.

The Kalabari kingdom’s chief said, “We have been briefed by our legal team, who attended the presidential election tribunal. Through their briefings, I knew that the tribunal had debunked the Labor Party’s (LP) drug baron and drug addict accusations leveled against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. What the Labor Party would have done before was to tender a no-case submission at the tribunal. It is now clear that they went there to waste the time of everyone because their outing was a voyage to nowhere.”

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (between the 15th and 22nd minutes).

