It Is Now An Opportunity To Say That An Igbo Man From The South East Is A President -Governor Ortom

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has again voiced his opinion on Peter Obi’s presidency bid to lead Nigeria, where he noted that it is an opportunity for the Igbo people to be able to say that a man from their region is leading the country.

Samuel Ortom who made this remarks while stressing what he was willing to do to ensure the former governor of Anambra state becomes the next president, noted that it is an opportunity for the south east to be able to say they have produced a president.

The governor who may have fallen out from the camp of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP had pointed out that he was ready, on his part to see the actualization of Peter Obi’s presidency, while also urging the Igbo and the people of the south east to make such happen, adding that they are the only group of people connected in this world.

In his words…”I know that if any group of people are connected in this world, they are the Igbo. This is the opportunity you have to say that an Igbo man from the South-East is president”

