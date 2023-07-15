It Is Not True That APC Members Who Are Youths Voted For LP In 2023 Election- O’Diakpo Obire

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, O’Diakpo Obire has noted that it is wrong for people to assume that all Nigerian youths voted for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV, the APC chieftain argued that the All Progressives Congress has over 10 million registered members that are youths. He said there’s no way that these registered APC members voted for the former Anambra state governor in the last election.

He said “when you talk about the youths, it’s as if the entire Nigerian youths were rooting for Labour Party, it’s not true. In APC alone, we have more than 10 million registered members who are youths. Are you telling me that those who voted, voted for Labour Party? It’s not true.”

He however noted that though the All Progressives Congress did not get up to 10 million votes in the presidential election, those APC members who are youths did not vote for Peter Obi.

He said the reason why the over 10 million membership of youths was not reflected in the votes garnered by Bola Tinubu is as a result of the fact that some of them did not vote on election day.

“They may not all vote during the election, it’s not possible. Some people may not vote on election day. It doesn’t reflect on who vote on election day, some people may not vote on election day.” He added.

The statement is from mins 30:05 to 31:30. Click here to watch the interview.

