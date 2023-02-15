It Is Not The Turn Of The North To Rule After Buhari – Ango Abdullahi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ango Abdullahi said, “The parties were warned that they should not give northerners a presidential candidate because it is not the turn of the north to rule after Buhari. You can look at it in various ways, either legally or politically but certainly not legally.

“Our law book is very clear and our constitution is very clear. I can stand here and contest elections twenty times and I can lose twenty times. Nothing can stop me from contesting an election if I want to.

“The north has rubbed more backs than its own back has been rubbed. Obasanjo couldn’t get ten thousand votes in front of his house. I sat with him when he declared his intentions and I told the journalist, who spoke to him rudely.

“I said he will be president in Nigeria by the votes of northern Nigerians. Who voted for Abiola? The north did.

