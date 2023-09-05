It Is Not The Job Of The Judiciary To Tell Us Who Won Or Lost The Elections- Chief Bode George

The Court of Appeal said on Monday, September 4, 2023, that it will rule on the petitions for the 2023 presidential election on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. The presidential candidates for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively, have petitioned the court to annul Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s win in the election that took place on February 26.

In a news conference conducted in his office on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, Chief Bode George, a former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, allegedly expressed concerns about the judiciary’s involvement in selecting election winners.

According to Chief Bode George, the court should ask for fresh elections to be conducted if there were any issues with the previous ones rather than declare victors and losers of elections.

The text states, “If you find anything incorrect, have them hold new elections as many times as necessary.” Chief Bode George said, “The job of the judiciary is not to tell us who lost or won.” as part of his statement.

The Independent National Electoral Commission Chairman Mahmood Yakubu came under fire from the PDP leader after promising Nigerians that the February 26 presidential election will be trouble-free.

