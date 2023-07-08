It Is Not Realistic for The Igbos to Say They Want to Break Away – Arewa Group Replies Asari Dokubo

The Arewa Consultative Forum, a prominent northern Nigerian group, has offered a response to the recent statements made by former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo. In a live Facebook video, Dokubo appealed to President Tinubu and the National Assembly to consider allowing the people of the Southeast region to secede from Nigeria due to ongoing agitation in the area. He even claimed that he would gather one million signatures in support of this idea.

Reacting to Dokubo’s plea, Alhaji Baba Sule Bisalla, a member of the National Executive Council of the Arewa Consultative Forum, expressed his disagreement, stating that Dokubo’s call for secession reflects a lack of understanding of Nigerian history. Bisalla emphasized that the concept of “secession” is foreign to Nigeria’s constitution, and no ethnic group will be permitted to break away from the nation.

Bisalla further emphasized the long-standing interrelationships, marriages, and business ties that exist among various tribes in Nigeria, including the Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba. He argued that it is not feasible for the Igbo people to seek secession, as the breakaway scenario described by Dokubo would not be ble.

“The younger generation, in particular, may not be well-versed in Nigeria’s history,” Bisalla remarked. “The Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, and other tribes share deep connections and interdependencies. It is not realistic for the Igbo to pursue a path of secession. Dokubo’s proposed breakaway will not be feasible.”

The Arewa Consultative Forum’s response reflects the firm stance that secession is not a ble option within the Nigerian constitutional framework. The Forum emphasizes the need for unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups, citing the historical interwoven relationships that have helped shape the nation.

As discussions surrounding Nigeria’s political landscape and the concerns of various regions continue, it remains to be seen how these differing viewpoints will be reconciled. The call for dialogue, understanding, and a focus on finding common ground becomes increasingly crucial for the nation’s progress and stability.

Source: Punch

