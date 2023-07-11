It is not just criminality you are seeing in the southeast, it has some political dimension- Dahiru

Majeed Dahiru, paper columnist, said that it is not just criminality people are seeing in the southeast, but that it has some political dimension.

Majeed Dahiru made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program when he was asked how can Mr. President wade into the conversation of tackling the insurgence in the southeast, given that there are dynamism of intervention to different part of the region.

Majeed Dahiru responded that the southeast issue as political dimension.

“It is not just criminality you are seeing in the southeast, or terrorism, it has some political dimension. Which initially endeared the people of the southeast to separatist agitators who have now turned road and now terrorising the very people that they claim they want to fight for their interest. “

Dahiru said that his thinking is that the people of southeast must first deny all forms of separatist groups in the southeast that are carrying out such activities that needed legitimacy.

“And I see that already happening, you see governors now coming out. I’m seeing people calling for the arrest of Simon Ekpa. But did you see this in the past? We are going to see people from the southeast now realising that, these people are now taking advantage of political problems in Nigeria, to now form terror hegemony over us and over our children, by imposing senseless sit at home and forcefully enforcing them and in the process, destroying life and property.”

Watch the video (starting from 1hr: 4mins)

