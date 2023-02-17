It Is Not In Our Interest To Put A Stumbling Block On Tinubu’s Path To Win The Election—Lai Muhammad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammad, while speaking on the lingering Naira redesign crisis and the forthcoming presidential election, assured Nigerians that whatever the case might be, his principal and presidential candidate, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will come out victorious come February 25, 2023, among other candidates.

Speaking on a TVC live program in the early hours of Friday, February 17, the minister noted that the president, the party, and the government are also solidly behind his presidency, adding that the naira redesign is not in the president’s interest to put a stumbling block in Bola Tinubu’s path to winning the ballots, as claimed by many.

According to him, “the president and the party members have nothing to gain by not supporting Tinubu’s presidency, as it would be suicidal for anyone in the government not to support Tinubu. if any other party wins, it will be a hostile takeover, and if Tinubu does not become president, the greatest loss will be for the APC.” So, it is not in our interest to put a stumbling block in his path to winning the polls. “I want to assure you that we will all continue to work till the last minute to ensure that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu becomes the next elected president of Nigeria, and by the grace of God, before the end of this month we will all be celebrating and jubilating.”

Video credit: TVC

Dhanielblog (

)