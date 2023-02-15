It Is Not Fish Or Crayfish That We’re Looking For, They’re In Lagos Too -BAT Tells Rivers Supporters

Ahead of the general election coming up in days, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress and other chieftains were in the city of Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Wednesday as they look to seek the support of the Rivers people.

While addressing the crowd, the APC candidate apologized to the supporters for coming to the campaign venue late, adding that it was because of politics.

Speaking on, he told the people of Rivers state that they didn’t come to Rivers state to look fish or Crayfish because those things are also in Lagos. He said the reason they’re there is because they are looking for authority. He said they’re there to look for authority so they can giver Rivers people prosperity and the best of life.

In his words he said “Here we are; in Nigeria and in Rivers, saying it’s not fish that we are looking for. It’s not Crayfish, e dey Lagos too. What we’re looking for is authority. Authority to change your lives for prosperity”.

