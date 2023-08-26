It Is Not Every Woman That Wants To Get Married; Some Have Goals To Attain First – Blessing CEO

Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has stated that it is not every woman that wants to get married. According to Okoro Blessing, some women have goals that they want to attain first before getting married.

The relationship expert also targeted married women who put pressure on single ladies to get married as she asked them to focus on their husbands instead.

Blessing CEO in a video she posted on her Facebook page said;

”Single women association should let us breath. It is not every woman that wants to get married. A lot of people have goal that they want to attain before getting married. If your marriage is that sweet, you should be focusing on your husband and not on single women. Some women are taking their time because they know their worth.”

