NEWS

It Is Not Every Woman That Wants To Get Married; Some Have Goals To Attain First – Blessing CEO

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 mins ago
0 310 1 minute read

Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has stated that it is not every woman that wants to get married. According to Okoro Blessing, some women have goals that they want to attain first before getting married.

The relationship expert also targeted married women who put pressure on single ladies to get married as she asked them to focus on their husbands instead.

Below is a screenshot of the video:

Blessing CEO in a video she posted on her Facebook page said;

”Single women association should let us breath. It is not every woman that wants to get married. A lot of people have goal that they want to attain before getting married. If your marriage is that sweet, you should be focusing on your husband and not on single women. Some women are taking their time because they know their worth.”

Click the LINK to watch the video. (Watch the video from 0:01).

starlite (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 mins ago
0 310 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘The Era Of One Section Of Nigeria Claiming To Be Feeding The Whole Country Is Gone’ – Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu

20 mins ago

“This Disease Started In February 2018, & It Cost Me Over N40 Million – Kidney Failure Patient

23 mins ago

Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Tweet As He Shares Picture Of A Foreigner Posing Beside Benin Statue

33 mins ago

NEW vs LIV: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button