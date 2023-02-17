It is Not Correct To Issue A Direct Order Against The President- Adamu Garba Reacts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few hours ago, the former APC presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, took to his social media page and revealed that it is not right to issue a direct order against the president.

According to the statement from the official Twitter handle of Adamu Garba, he states that “It is Not Correct To Issue A Direct Order Against The President, even though the judiciary has the right to interpret the law, the right to execution of the said interpretation is vested squarely with the executive, under the leadership of the president.

The former APC presidential statement is coming barely a day after the executive governor of Kaduna state, El-Rufai said that the old and new notes shall remain in use as legal tender in Kaduna State until the Supreme Court of Nigeria decides otherwise, and all the residents of Kaduna State should continue using the old and new notes side by side without any fear.

