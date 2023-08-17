NEWS

It Is Not A Matter Of 1 Term, 2 Terms, Or Endless Terms – Shehu Reacts To Makinde’ Call For 1 Tenure

A Political Analyst, Mahdi Shehu, has disclosed that political office holders being made to only go for a single five years tenure in office will not solve the hardship Nigerians are currently facing.

According to Mahdi Shehu, it is not a matter of one term, two terms, or endless terms in office, or amending the Constitution for life presidency. Mahdi Shehu stated that what matters is the personality and mindset of the political office holder.

Mahdi Shehu made this statement in reaction to Seyi Makinde’s call for Nigeria to embrace the idea of political office holders going for a single term of five years, instead of the current four years tenure with a possiblity of an additional four years tenure.

Mahdi Shehu maintained that someone can get up to 100 years in office and still fail to succeed. Mahdi Shehu also noted that it is possible for someone to also perform within six months.

According to Mahdi Shehu, it took president Bola Tinubu just one day to announce that there is no fuel subsidy and that singular announcement is still affecting Nigeria economically till date.

