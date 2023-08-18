NEWS

It Is Not A Matter Of 1 Term, 2 Terms, Or Endless Terms – Mahdi Shehu Reacts To Makinde’ Call For 1 Tenure

Mahdi Shehu, a political analyst, said that forcing political office holders to serve just one five-year term would not allete the misery Nigerians are now experiencing.

Mahdi Shehu claims that changing the Constitution to allow for a life president rather than a single, double, or infinite term in office is not the solution. According to Mahdi Shehu, the political office holder’s personality and thinking are what count.

In response to Seyi Makinde’s demand for Nigeria to accept the notion of adopting a single term of five years for political office holders rather than the present four years with a potential for an extra four years, Mahdi Shehu made this comment.

According to Mahdi Shehu, a person might serve in government for up to 100 years and yet come up short. It is conceivable for someone to perform within six months, Mahdi Shehu said.

Mahdi Shehu claims that President Bola Tinubu announced the end of gasoline subsidies in only one day, and that decision has continued to have an impact on Nigeria’s economy to this day.

