It Is Not A Coincidence That Many People That Are Being Killed Are Members Of My Party – Hope Uzodinma

The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has stated that majority of those persons who has been killed in Imo State as a result of insecurity are mainly those into politics.

Hope Uzodinma went on to state that it is not a coincidence that many people that are being killed are members of his political party, APC. Hope Uzodinma made this claim when he was addressing the issue of insecurity in Imo State during a television interview.

According to Hope Uzodinma, the houses of members of the APC who took part in the last presidential election are being attacked in Imo State. Hope Uzodinma also stated that the houses of traditional rulers who had sympathy towards APC in the last election are also being attacked.

Hope Uzodinma disclosed that he has continued to ask the security agencies to tell him the reason why the attacks in Imo State are targeted mainly on members of the APC. Hope Uzodinma also faulted some of the governorship election candidates who has been campaigning and saying that Imo State will be safe again only when they become governor.

