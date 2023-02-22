NEWS

It Is Nonsensical For APC To Claim That Atiku Caused Fuel Scarcity And Naira Swap Ordeal – Shuaibu

The Special Assistant on Public Communication of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, has lambasted the All Progressives Congress for always blaming Atiku Abubakar whenever a problem comes up in their party.

Phrank Shaibu stated that APC’s claim that Atiku Abubakar is responsible for fuel scarcity and the naira swap challenges is nonsensical. According to Phrank Shaibu, fuel scarcity has been an issue for about 12 months and for that reason, it is laughable that Atiku will be blamed by the APC for causing artificial fuel scarcity because of election.

Phrank Shaibu noted that the APC government came up with the naira redesign policy and went ahead to implement the policy as well, and for that reason, Phrank Shaibu maintained that the APC should learn to accept the consequences of its policy instead of blaming Atiku Abubakar.

Phrank Shaibu went on to say that APC’s policies has made the party unpopular and the coming election will be a referendum against the APC. Phrank Shaibu also disclosed that the only way for APC to win the coming election is if every Nigerian is transported out of the country and a new set of people comes in for the election.

