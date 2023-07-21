It Is Mostly Women That Mock & Abuse Me Because I Am A Truck Driver – Lady Laments

A 26-year-old lady who identifies as Iyeyemi Adediran was recently interviewed by BBC regarding her experiences being a female Truck driver. During this interview, she lamented on how she has been mostly abised and mocked by her fellow women because she chose to be Truck Driver.

According to her, she has always wanted to become a Truck Driver, it’s her passion to drive and no one forced her to do it. However, it’s unfortunate that her fellow women abuse her and even mock her because of her profession instead of praising her since it’s a line of work for mostly men. She went on to say that it’s more of the men who praise her than women.

She said, “I have been driving this truck since I was 22-years-old. Since I started driving a truck, it is mostly women that mock and abuse me because of my profession. They will laugh and ask why a lady will be doing a man’s work & even joke about how I’m turning to be a man.

“The men will see me and praise me because they know it is not easy to drive a truck. Some will still downplay my efforts like there is nothing there. That is there business, if it’s easy they should come a drive it”.

Source: BBC

