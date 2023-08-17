It Is Like President Tinubu Is Reserving Petroleum Minister Portfolio For Himself – Onyekpere

A lawyer and Public Affairs Commentator, Mr Eze Onyekpere has reacted to the recent appointment of Ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was announced by the Presidency yesterday that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given portfolios to the Ministers that were screened and confirmed by the upper chamber of the national assembly.

Some of the Ministers of the federal republic of Nigeria includes former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike as Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Festus Keyamo as Minister of Ation and many others.

The Channels Television reported that, Eze Onyekpere in an exclusive interview while reacting to the recent appointment said; “there was plenty of surprises and we are expecting that key performance indicator will be set for them and Nigerians will hold them accountable from day one because we are in a very precarious situation”

He added; “you have Dele Alake who is always about information and strategy manning solid minerals….you have Festus Keyamo coming into the Ation when all we know about him was his lawyering role, of course his propaganda in the All Progressives Congress machinery in the 2023 elections.”

He stated further; “the coordinating Minister of the economy looks well positioned with the duties set aside for him….it is like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reserving Petroleum Minister portfolio for himself. We judging from the experience of previous Buhari years”

The recent statement by Eze Onyekpere which was shared by Channels Television on its official Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

You can watch the video here;

https://twitter.com/channelstv/status/1692101295081988596?t=wsjeDOTm1kcn5ScZ6dcTRw&s=19

