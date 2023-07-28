‘It is like marrying an unfaithful wife hoping she will be faithful to you- Shehu Sani on Wike

In a recent interview with Arise TV, Senator Shehu Sani expressed his reservations about the inclusion of Nyesom Wike in the ministerial list of President Tinubu. Drawing an analogy, the outspoken politician likened the decision to marrying a wife who had been unfaithful to her former husband and hoping she would remain faithful.

Senator Sani highlighted the fact that Nyesom Wike is a prominent member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), while President Tinubu is associated with the All Progressives Congress (APC). During the concluded elections, Wike openly supported Tinubu’s candidacy, despite being in a rival political party. According to Senator Sani, this act of working against his own party raised concerns about Wike’s loyalty and commitment.

The Senator cautioned against expecting Wike to remain loyal and faithful, given his history of supporting a candidate from a different political party. He stressed that political allegiances and affiliations are crucial in shaping a person’s actions and decisions within the government.

The interview sparked discussions among political commentators, with varying opinions on the potential implications of appointing a member of the opposition party into a ministerial position. As Nigeria’s political landscape evolves, the interview by Senator Shehu Sani has shed light on the complexities of forming a cohesive and harmonious government, where loyalty and commitment play vital roles in achieving national progress.

Watch on YouTube From 11:20

