It Is Laughable To Say Adamu Led Our Party To Victory; He Almost Presided Over APC’s Fall— Cletus Obun

During an interview with AIT , Cletus Obun, an APC Member, stated that it is laughable to say Abdullahi Adamu, the former APC chairman, led their party to victory. He added that Adamu almost presided over their party’s fall. He revealed that the statistics of the election showed clearly that he did not work for the party to win.

He further stated that the president and all the members of the party worked tirelessly to ensure the victory of their party. He, however, stated that you need 25 percent of two-thirds in two-thirds local government or state, depending on whether it is presidential.

According to him, “This is laughable. When you say a man led the party to victory, he almost presided over the party’s fall. And if you talk about him and the elections, please let’s look at the statistics. Now, there are degrees of loss and degrees of winning. You can win an election with 5 votes; the parliamentary election you have won You can also lose an election by the percentage you couldn’t make. I will consider a situation where the presidential, executive, governor, chairman of local government, and then the national and state assemblies are involved. A simple majority gives you a vote to win in the case of the parliament, whereas in the executive position, you need 25 percent of 2/3rds of the local government or state, depending on whether it is presidential. In this case, even when we lost Kano State to the NNPP, we had the highest number of votes in this election in Kano State. “

Video Credit: AIT (1:47:56)

