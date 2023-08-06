It is in Tinubu’s character to always take care of the poor -President’s ex-adviser, Dr Dapo Thomas

In a recent interview with Punch paper reporter Muhammed Lawal, ex-Senior Special Assistant on Policy Formulation and Programmes to President Bola Tinubu when he served as the governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, Dr. Dapo Thomas said that it is in his excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s character to always take care of the poor.

Dr. Dapo Thomas made the above remark while responding to a question about whether he agrees with the popular notion that some of the economic policies implemented by Tinubu’s administration within the last 2 months have caused Nigerians hardship and if he believes that things should have been done differently.

According to Dr. Dapo Thomas, everything that the Tinubu-led administration has done so far is excellent, and within time we will begin to see the positive impact of the policies. With consideration to the Fuel subsidy removal, Thomas said that if you go through the history of subsidies under the military and civilian administrations, it has never gone well with the people as they will always kick against it and has always resulted in rioting.

Speaking further, he said it is surprising to him that some Nigerians haven’t given Tinubu the necessary support, and he hopes things will get better in the country, based on Tinubu’s credibility when he was governor of Lagos State. He added, “It is in his character to always take care of the poor,” as he praised Tinubu for the suspension of the five percent excise tax on telecoms and others, which he sees as a steppingstone to a level where we will begin to see the effect of this policy.

