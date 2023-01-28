It is impossible for the G-5 Governors not to deliver PDP in their state -Obaseki

During an interview with the Arise News Morning Show, A Nigerian politician and also a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki, has stated that it is impossible for the G-5 Governors not to deliver PDP in their state.

He stated further that it’s almost arithmetically impossible for the G-5 Governors, who are members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), not to deliver PDP in their state,

According to him, I keep saying that it is an essential threat to the G-5 governors who are running, particularly since three of them are running on the same ticket as my principal, Atiku Abubakar. The pathway for the G-5 Governors is to come back to the PDP and bring humility, togetherness, and unity, and reconcile with the PDP to rescue Nigeria.

Video credited: YouTube

Content created and supplied by: scopegabbyson (via 50minds

News )

