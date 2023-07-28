It is illegal for police to deduct 10% of money recovered before giving it to owner, Adejobi says

The Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Friday disclosed that it is illegal and not backed by any law for any police station or formation to deduct 10% of any money recovered before giving the money to the owner.

There have been various reports about the alleged activities of policemen at police formations who were said to be deducting 10% of money recovered on behalf of complainants before the money is given to them on bond.

(Caption): Muyiwa Adejobi, Force PRO.

In fact, a man, whose Twitter handle is @CyrilElosi, had told Adejobi in a tweet that he found out that most of the time, when police recover money and want to return it to the owners on bond, they will demand for 10% of the money, asking Adejobi if that is lawful.

Responding however, Adejobi said such an act has no legal backing or tradition in the police, adding that it is illegal for police to deduct 10% of money recovered on behalf of the complainant.

He added that in fact, the police are not supposed to be debt collectors as such is not part of their responsibilities.

