It Is Fair & Just To Vote Someone From S/East Because N/West & S/West Have Had Presidency-Ekpo
Ahead of the 2023 presidential candidate, Niger Delta agitators have endorsed and declared support to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi in the forthcoming general elections, adding that it is fair and just to vote someone from Southeast because Northwest and South-South have had their share of presidency.
This statement was made available by the Leaders of the Niger Delta Agitators, which includes, Ibanga Ekang, Ekpo Ekpo and Ukpe Sampson
According to them, since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, the South West, South-South and the Northwest have produced Presidency. It will therefore be a grave injustice to deny the South East the opportunity to produce the next President of Nigeria. It is fair and just to vote someone from the south eastern part of the country because other regions have had their share of the presidency
