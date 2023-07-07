It is Embarrassing To Protest Against EU That Had Never Failed To Issue It’s Reports Since 1999 – LP

The Labour Party has expressed shock at the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led protests over the final report of the European Union observer mission to the 2023 general election.

The Acting National Publicity Secretary of the Labor Party, Obiora Ifoh, described the protests which he noted were initiated by staffers as embarrassing and unwarranted.

He said this in a statement issued in Abuja late on Friday.

He said LP’s attention was drawn to the protest held by “hirelings” at the premises of the European Union Mission in Abuja.

According to him, the LP “sees such a protest as a huge national embarrassment because it shows how antithetical the party is to truth and actions that will grow and strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

“The protesters demanded that the EU withdraw its final report on Nigeria’s 2023 general elections held on February 25 and March 18, 2023, as they claimed that the report was capable of setting the country on fire.

“The Labour Party finds it counter-intuitive, awkward, and very difficult to understand that if after the electoral malpractice of the APC in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), on February 25, Nigeria did not burn because of the non-violent disposition of our standard bearer, Peter Obi, it is now that the APC believes that the naked truth from an impartial independent body like the EU will set Nigeria on fire.”

“What the Labour Party expected the APC to do is to generously appreciate the European Union for their continued invaluable contribution to the growth of democracy in our country through needs assessment missions and subsequent financial, technical, and logistical support, as the 94-page report further underscores.”

“What the APC government should have done even if they were in their epileptic position is to borrow a cue from the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, who in 2007, after winning the presidential election which was perceived by international observers as not sufficiently credible, agreed to make amends by promising to reform the electoral system.”

He said: “It was the electoral reform initiated by Yar’Adua and continued by his successor President Goodluck Jonathan after his death that enabled the APC to defeat the incumbent Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2015 elections.

“It is the height of ingratitude and lack of sense of history for the same APC to protest the same EU that had never failed to issue its observation reports after every election since 1999 and should not have looked away from the worst and most outrageously conducted election in Nigeria’s history.”

Source: Vanguard

