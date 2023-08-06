NEWS

It is Difficult to Differentiate Between the People of Maradi in Niger and Sokoto People -Olumoko

Following the coup in Niger and the seven-day ultimatum given by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which states that coup leaders should restore constitutional rule to the nation or face expulsion from power, an ultimatum that expires today, Nigeria’s former Career Ambassador to Thailand, Olufunso Olumoko, advised caution in resolving the matter in an interview with the national daily, VANGUARD.

Olumoko called on ECOWAS and Nigeria, in particular, to tread carefully and explore all diplomatic options before resorting to military action. He emphasized the importance of considering whether the majority of Nigeriéns support the military coup.

As a final recourse, Olumoko suggested that the military option should be a joint responsibility among ECOWAS member states, with France, possessing a large military base, and the US, housing a drone base in Niger, taking the lead in the military engagement against the junta.

Regarding the potential consequences of a prospective war involving Nigeria, Olumoko expressed doubts about Nigeria’s military preparedness and highlighted other constraints, including Niger’s close sisterly proximity, shared ethnic, cultural, and linguistic affinities with Nigeria. He observed, “In fact, it’s often difficult to differentiate between the people of Maradi in Niger and those from Sokoto in Nigeria. Besides, Nigeria shares the longest border (over 1,500 km) with her northern neighbour!”

