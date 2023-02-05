“It Is Difficult For Me To Know The States Tinubu Will win In The North” Says Yakassai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Kano-based elder statesman named Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, who served as President Shehu Shagari’s liaison officer in the past, has endorsed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bid for office.

Yakassai supports Tinubu over Atiku in the campaign for the presidency because he is a fervent supporter of Tinubu and the transfer of power to the South and finds it challenging to work with the knowledge that Tinubu will win in the North.

This, he claimed, is due to the fact that other Northerners, like Rabiu Kwakwanso of the NNPP, are also running for president on February 25 in the 19 northern states with Atiku.

According to an older Northerner, Tinubu just needs 50% of the North’s support because the South-West is “guaranteed” to support him and he can secure the necessary votes in the South-South and South-East.

In a similar vein, Yakassai gave his justification for siding with Tinubu by claiming he is an advocate of a power shift to the south and that he has long since made up his mind to support whoever comes first seeking his support.

According to him, the LP and NNPP are powerless because they do not have the necessary national support. He also said that he is not urging anyone to support any particular candidate, only that “all I am saying is that I favor Tinubu and I have explained why that is all.”

