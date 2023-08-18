“It is constitutional that power should be shared, and there must be an inclusion” –Rotimi Olowo

In an interview with JOY ANIGBOGU of the Independent paper on August 18, 2023, Rotimi Emmanuel Olowo, a former representative of Shomolu Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly for 16 years, discussed various issues, including the importance of true federalism and power distribution in the National Assembly. Here are the excerpts:

In response to a question about the National Assembly, Rotimi Emmanuel Olowo emphasized that: “it is constitutional that power should be shared there and there must be inclusion. He pointed out that distributing power is crucial to ensure fairness and representation, preventing the concentration of authority in a single region. He used the example of the President and Vice President coming from different regions to illustrate the need for balanced representation in leadership positions.

Olowo acknowledged the importance of zoning and the need to consider different regions when allocating key roles. He stated that it would not be appropriate for all ministers or leaders to come from a single region, as this would not reflect the diversity of the country. Olowo stressed that inclusion is vital to address the concerns and interests of various minority groups, and their voices must be heard and represented in the decision-making process.

He discussed the significance of protecting the interests of minority groups and ensuring their participation in governance. Olowo mentioned specific ethnic groups like the Ibibios, Igbiras, Kanuris, and others, highlighting the importance of their representation in the National Assembly.

Olowo expressed his concerns about the behavior of some citizens who make unreasonable demands on their representatives. He suggested that such demands for individual or constituency benefits can lead representatives to resort to corrupt practices to satisfy those demands. He urged citizens to prioritize universal needs over individual interests, which would contribute to the nation’s development and progress.

Finally, Olowo called for a change in the behavior of citizens, encouraging responsible demands and discussions on issues that affect the nation as a whole. He emphasized the importance of collective responsibility and the pursuit of the greater good for a better Nigeria.

Chibabyval (

)