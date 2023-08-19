“It is constitutional that power should be shared, and there must be an inclusion” –Rotimi Emmanuel Olowo

Rotimi Emmanuel Olowo, a former representative of Shomolu Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly for 16 years, recently shared his perspectives on various topics, including the significance of true federalism and power distribution in the National Assembly, during an interview with JOY ANIGBOGU of the Independent paper on August 18, 2023. Here are the key points from the conversation:

When discussing the National Assembly, Olowo stressed the constitutional importance of power distribution and inclusion. He emphasized that sharing power is essential to promote fairness and representation, preventing the concentration of authority within a single region. He illustrated this point by citing the example of the President and Vice President coming from different regions, highlighting the necessity of balanced leadership representation.

Olowo recognized the value of zoning and the need to take diverse regions into account when assigning significant roles. He noted that having all ministers or leaders from a single region would not accurately reflect the country’s diversity. Olowo underlined the significance of inclusion to address the interests of minority groups, asserting that their voices must be heard and represented in the decision-making process.

In terms of protecting minority interests and involving them in governance, Olowo specifically mentioned ethnic groups like the Ibibios, Igbiras, and Kanuris, emphasizing the importance of their presence in the National Assembly.

Olowo expressed concerns about citizens who place unreasonable demands on their representatives. He cautioned that such demands for personal or constituency benefits could drive representatives to engage in corrupt practices to meet these requests. He urged citizens to prioritize broader needs over individual interests, which would contribute to the country’s advancement and growth.

Lastly, Olowo advocated for a shift in citizens’ behavior, encouraging responsible demands and discussions about national issues. He underscored the significance of collective responsibility and the pursuit of the common good to enhance Nigeria’s future.

