It Is Clear You Do Not Have Video Of Bola Tinubu Dealing In Drugs- Fani-Kayode Tackles PDP

The director of new media of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode has lambasted the campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party over their calls for Bola Tinubu’s disqualification.

The campaign council of the PDP had in a recent press conference, disclosed that they’ve asked the court to disqualify Bola Tinubu over his alleged forfeiture of $460,000 in a drug related case in the United States.

Addressing this issue in an interview with Channels TV, the former Nigerian minister of aviation, noted that the Peoples Democratic Party do not have any proof that indicates that Bola Tinubu was involved in drugs dealings and was actually convicted by the court.

He said they are only rattled given the fact that, the APC have taken Atiku Abubakar to court over his alleged involvement in corrupt practices while he was vice president.

Fani-Kayode said “It is clear you do not have a video or audio tape of Bola Tinubu dealing in drugs or misappropriating funds. You do not have any evidence of his conviction by any American court. You do not have any of these things but, you call for his arrest, you call for the searching of his house. Why are you doing this? Simply because you are desperate, we’ve touched a raw nerve, our call was irresistible and we stand by it because, nobody is above the law in this country.”

